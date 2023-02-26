THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 10 IN LEWIS AND WAYNE COUNTIES; MARCH 17 IN LINCOLN, MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES; MARCH 31 IN GILES AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
