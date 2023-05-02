NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY MAY 5TH IN GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER, IN LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH AT TOPSY ROAD AND MAURY COUNTY ON WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS.

