THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED IN WAYNE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES ON JUNE 2ND . IN MAURY AND HICKMAN COUNTIES ON JUNE 9TH. ON JUNE 16TH IN MARSHALL AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES. JUNE 23RD IN BEDFORD , MAURY, AND PERRY COUNTIES AND ON JUNE 30TH IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
