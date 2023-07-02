THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LINCOLN COUNTY, LEWIS COUNTY, HICKMAN COUNTY AND MAURY COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.  

