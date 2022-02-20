THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 46 AT THE HICKMAN COUNTY DICKSON COUNTY LINE AND MAURY COUNTY ON US 43 .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Friday in Lincoln County
- THP Checkpoints
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet
- Lawrence County Commission's Animal Welfare Committee to Meet
- Charlotte Vinson
- Kid's Place Welcomes New Executive Director.
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Mostly Cloudy
61° / 28°
8 PM
53°
9 PM
52°
10 PM
51°
11 PM
48°
12 AM
47°
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Sleeping In Dumpster Gets Picked Up By Sanitation Truck
- Columbia Police Department Seeking the Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Remembering County Commissioner Jim Modlin
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests
- Dump Truck Rollover in Lawrence County
- Two Lawrence County Deputies Indicted on Charges in Giles County
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Mary Ann Elizabeth Huff Glover
- Stanley Earl Tidwell
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.