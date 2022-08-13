THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON OLD HIGHWAY 46 AT MISSIONARY RIDGE ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Clear
84° / 62°
6 AM
62°
7 AM
65°
8 AM
71°
9 AM
76°
10 AM
79°
Most Popular
Articles
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
- Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
- Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
- Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
- Election Night Results
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
- Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
- Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.