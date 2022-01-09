THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON US 31A (.1) MILES NORTH OF THE 16 MM AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

Recommended for you