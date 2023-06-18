THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFTEY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 NORTH AT THE 23.4 MILE MARKER; BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 82 SOUTH AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER AND MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
