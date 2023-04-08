THP

A RECENT TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDUSTRY DAY EVENT WAS HELD AT THE GILES COUNTY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INSPECTION FACILITY. THERE WERE 25 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INSPECTED, WITH 12 VEHICLES AND THREE DRIVERS BEING PLACED OUT OF SERVICE. INDUSTRY DAYS ARE HELD PERIODICALLY TO PROTECT MOTORISTS WHO USE THE ROADWAYS OF TENNESSEE.

