THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL PLANS TO INCREASE PATROLS AND UTILIZE A VARIETY OF TRAFFIC SAFETY ENFORCEMENT TOOLS TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF CRASHES ACROSS THE STATE DURING THIS YEAR’S MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY PERIOD. THE THP WILL CONDUCT SATURATION PATROLS, SEAT BELT, AND SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS, AS WELL AS INCREASED VISIBILITY ON HIGH-CRASH CORRIDORS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER TO REDUCE SERIOUS INJURY AND FATAL CRASHES. THE 2022 MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY PERIOD WILL BEGAN FRIDAY AT 6 P.M. AND CONCLUDES AT 5:59 A.M. ON TUESDAY, MAY 31.
Latest News
- Omega Force Strength Team Free Event - 6/4
- Loretto Memorial Day Ceremonies - 5/30
- West Point Community Candidate Meet and Greet and Club Fundraiser - 6/18
- Loretto Youth Football League Swamp John's Dinner - 6/2
- Singing at New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 6/4
- Holly Creek Fire Hall Fish Fry - 5/28
- Singing Sunday at Knob Creek Community Church - 5/29
- St. Joseph Church of Christ Singing - 5/29
Currently in Lawrenceburg
57°
Partly Cloudy
74° / 57°
4 AM
57°
5 AM
56°
6 AM
57°
7 AM
60°
8 AM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- Joshua Daniel Kirkpatrick
- Certain Lawrence County Government Offices Now Back in Service
- Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Meeting
- Doris Lazelle Johnston Warhurst
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.