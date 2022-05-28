THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL PLANS TO INCREASE PATROLS AND UTILIZE A VARIETY OF TRAFFIC SAFETY ENFORCEMENT TOOLS TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF CRASHES ACROSS THE STATE DURING THIS YEAR’S MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY PERIOD. THE THP WILL CONDUCT SATURATION PATROLS, SEAT BELT, AND SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS, AS WELL AS INCREASED VISIBILITY ON HIGH-CRASH CORRIDORS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER TO REDUCE SERIOUS INJURY AND FATAL CRASHES. THE 2022 MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY PERIOD WILL BEGAN FRIDAY AT 6 P.M. AND CONCLUDES AT 5:59 A.M. ON TUESDAY, MAY 31.

