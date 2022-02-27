THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THEIR NEXT CADET CLASS, WHICH STARTS IN AUGUST. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS A MULTI-FACETED, FULL- SERVICE, STATEWIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY THAT HAS NUMEROUS DIVISIONS. INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN APPLYING MUST BE AT LEAST 21-YEARS-OLD AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION, A U.S. CITIZEN, AND HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR EQUIVALENT. MEN AND WOMEN INTERESTED IN A CAREER AS A TENNESSEE STATE TROOPER MUST APPLY ONLINE.

Recommended for you