State Trooper THP Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON NEW YEAR'S EVE IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS. 

