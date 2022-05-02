THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Wayne County Special Called Meeting
- US Marshal Service Announces Reward for Missing Inmate, Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer
- Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Monday
- Giles County Regional Planning Commission Meeting to be Held in Tuesday
- South Central Rural Planning Executive Board and Technical Committee to Meet
- City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
- Rotary Pool Preparing to Open May 28th
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Sunny
83° / 52°
5 PM
81°
6 PM
78°
7 PM
74°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Wayne County
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
- Giles County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services
- Residential Structure Fire Investigation in Columbia
- John Murrey
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft at Storage Unit
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.