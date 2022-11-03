THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Mt. Pleasant City Commission
- Fire Destroys Home in Elkmont
- City of Columbia Collaborates with Rotary Club for Riverwalk Park Project
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Robert Jeffrey Allen
- Giles County Board of Education to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Partly Cloudy
75° / 47°
10 PM
60°
11 PM
60°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
58°
2 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
- Fire Destroys Maury County Home
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Stacey Lynn Smith
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Sandy Newton Mattox
- Larry Joe Putman
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.