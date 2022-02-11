THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13 IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 .1 MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
