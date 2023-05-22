NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON MEMORIAL DAY. A CHECKPOINT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD. THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.

Recommended for you