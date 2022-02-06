THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 BYPASS AND LINCOLN COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 231 AT THE 20.8 MILE MARKER. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
