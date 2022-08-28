THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
- Middle TN District Fair Fairest Of the Fair Pageant Now Accepting Applications
- Wayne County Seeks Qualified Applicants for Officers, Deputies and Dispatchers
- Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
- Alan Stinebrickner
- Bobby Joe Burchell, Sr.
- James "Jim" C. Turner
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Clear
89° / 70°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
79°
10 PM
78°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
- Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
- Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
- Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.