THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
- Martha Mozell Crane Davis
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Lewis County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Mt Pleasant City Commision Scheduled to Meet
- Giles County Commission Scheduled to Meet in Regular Session
- In Memory of Lee Frazier: Building Dedication at Lawrenceburg Rotary Park
- Alice Marion Lyles
- Mt Pleasant Historic Zoning Commission Scheduled to Meet
