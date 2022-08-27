THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- Bobbie Pressnell Barksdale
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Wayne County
- Columbia City Council Study Session Scheduled for This Week
- Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
- Positions Available: Lawrence County Correction Officers
- Willodean Goode
- William Leonard Pennington
Currently in Lawrenceburg
88°
Sunny
90° / 68°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
82°
9 PM
78°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
- Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
- Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
- Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
- Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.