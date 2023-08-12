NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:  LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH, AT TOPSY ROAD; MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99, THREE-TENTHS OF A MILE WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD; AND GILES COUNTY ON U.S. 31, AT THE 14 MILE MARKER.

