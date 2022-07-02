THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 241 AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT POINT 1 MILE NORTH OF THE 16 MILE MARKER. MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence, Marshall and Maury Counties
Latest News
- American Red Cross: Local Donation Opportunities
- Loretto Sacred Heart to Host Annual 4th of July Picnic 2022
- UT Southern Interim Chancellor Arrives to Pulaski
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence, Marshall and Maury Counties
- TN Department of Human Services Offers Additional Support Payment for all Families First Participants
- Horace Edward Hartsell
- Cindy Darlene Lovell
- Phyllis W. Smith
Currently in Lawrenceburg
90°
Partly Cloudy
91° / 72°
5 PM
91°
6 PM
89°
7 PM
88°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency Lane Closures on I-65 in Marshall County
- Loretto Man Arrested for Simple Assault
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Burglary in Leoma
- Shelbyville Police Seeks Public's Help
- Spring Hill Rental Property Scam
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Florence
- Lawrence County Home Sustains Damage from Fire
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Maury County
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Giles County Sheriff Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.