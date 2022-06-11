THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LINCOLN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 AT THE 15.8 MILE MARKER AND PERRY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 SOUTH .4 MILES NORTH OF THE 11 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lincoln and Perry Counties
