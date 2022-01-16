THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON U.S. 41A NORTH (.9) MILES SOUTH OF THE 3 MM; GILES COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MM; LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH AT TOPSY ROAD; AND MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST (.1) MILES EAST OF THE 28 MM. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.