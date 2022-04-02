Tennessee Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON US 41 A AND STATE ROUTE 16 POINT 9 MILES SOUTH OF THE 3 MILE MARKER; GILES COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 14 MILE MARKER; MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

