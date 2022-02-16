THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON WARTRACE PIKE .6 MILES EAST OF THE 15 MM, LEWIS COUNTY ON U.S. 412 WEST @ ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HWY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS. 

