...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&