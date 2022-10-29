THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. CHECKPOINTS WILL ALSO BE SET UP IN LINCOLN COUNTY MAURY COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet d
- Congressman Green to Speak in the Area
- Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Monday
- USDA Commodities Scheduled for Distribution in Giles County in December
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Giles County Archives to Host Open House
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Cloudy
63° / 59°
11 PM
60°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
58°
2 AM
57°
3 AM
57°
Most Popular
Articles
- Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- 37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
- Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
- Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
- Lawrence Countians Reminded of TEXT MY GOV
- Jamie Lynn Killen
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.