THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: GILES COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 11 AT THE 13.1 MILE MARKER; MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 31 SOUTH POINT ONE MILES SOUTH OF STIVERSVILLE ROAD AND PERRY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH POINT ONE MILES NORTH OF THE 29 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
