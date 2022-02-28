THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MARCH 25TH IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 NORTH AT THE 23.4 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Clear
57° / 29°
4 AM
33°
5 AM
31°
6 AM
31°
7 AM
34°
8 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Shirley Walters
- Former Addiction Recovery Clinic Owner Arrested
- Bobby Wayne Grigsby
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Cleveland Byrd
- Mary Claudette Goode
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.