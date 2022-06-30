THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- James Ed Johnson
- Giles County Sheriff Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Promoting Safety During 4th of July Weekend
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Deadline to Register to Vote Fastly Approaching
- Greater Ardmore Chamber Awarded Grant Funds for Festival
- Lawrence County 911 Board Meeting
- Betty Jean Whitsett
Currently in Lawrenceburg
79°
Partly Cloudy
79° / 70°
10 AM
82°
11 AM
84°
12 PM
85°
1 PM
87°
2 PM
87°
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency Lane Closures on I-65 in Marshall County
- Loretto Man Arrested for Simple Assault
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Burglary in Leoma
- Shelbyville Police Seeks Public's Help
- Spring Hill Rental Property Scam
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Home Sustains Damage from Fire
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Maury County
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Maury County Structure Fire
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.