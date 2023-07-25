THP

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THEIR NEXT CADET CLASS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EXCITING AND REWARDING CAREER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL APPLACATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED NOW UNTIL JULY 31ST. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE THP RECRUITMENT TEAM AT THP.RECRUITMENT AT JOINTHP.COM.

