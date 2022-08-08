thp best

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS COMPETING ONCE AGAIN IN A NATIONAL CONTEST FOR THE BEST-LOOKING PATROL CRUISER.  THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF STATE TROOPERS IS SPONSORING THE 9TH ANNUAL CONTEST FOR STATE HIGHWAY PATROLS AND STATE POLICE ORGANIZATIONS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY. T-H-P IS ASKING ALL TENNESSEANS TO CAST VOTES FOR THEIR CRUISER WHICH COULD BE FEATURED ON THE COVER OF THE A-A-S-T BEST LOOKING CRUISERS 2023 CALENDAR.  VOTES MAY BE CAST UNTIL AUGUST 25TH AT 5.  TO VOTE GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL. 

