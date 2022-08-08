THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS COMPETING ONCE AGAIN IN A NATIONAL CONTEST FOR THE BEST-LOOKING PATROL CRUISER. THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF STATE TROOPERS IS SPONSORING THE 9TH ANNUAL CONTEST FOR STATE HIGHWAY PATROLS AND STATE POLICE ORGANIZATIONS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY. T-H-P IS ASKING ALL TENNESSEANS TO CAST VOTES FOR THEIR CRUISER WHICH COULD BE FEATURED ON THE COVER OF THE A-A-S-T BEST LOOKING CRUISERS 2023 CALENDAR. VOTES MAY BE CAST UNTIL AUGUST 25TH AT 5. TO VOTE GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.
THP Seeks Votes for National Contest for Best-Looking Cruiser
