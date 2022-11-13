NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 64 SIX MILES EAST OF THE 15 MILE MARKER AND LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH AT TOPSY ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS. 

Recommended for you