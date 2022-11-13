THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 64 SIX MILES EAST OF THE 15 MILE MARKER AND LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH AT TOPSY ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Latest News
- THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
- Deer season opens for TN gun hunters Nov 19
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club hosts program on UT Southern master's degree programs
- Giles County Archives hosts open house Nov. 15
- Lillian Brock Patterson
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- Douglas M. "Mac" Jackson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
36°
Sunny
36° / 30°
4 PM
36°
5 PM
34°
6 PM
31°
7 PM
33°
8 PM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Ricky D. Pierce
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.