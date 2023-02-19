DRIVERS IN MAURY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, IN THE TWO COUNTIES. IN MARSHALL COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE MAURY COUNTY CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST, APPROXIMATELY .1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER.
Latest News
- Alabama students get college application opportunity
- TN Right to Life scholarship contest
- Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition office closings
- Lawrence County offices closed for President's Day
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Giles County school board work session on February 21
- Don Laws
- Roger Dale Thornton
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Sunny
62° / 41°
5 PM
59°
6 PM
56°
7 PM
54°
8 PM
51°
9 PM
51°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Recovered in North Alabama
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Information Surrounding Theft of Trailer
- Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lawrenceburg
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Working on Underage Sales
- Death Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Tornado Touches Down in Lawrence County
- School Closings for Thursday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicant for Child Support Officer
- Hohenwald Police Seek Information Regarding Break In
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigation Burglary to a Vehicle
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.