THP

DRIVERS IN MAURY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, IN THE TWO COUNTIES. IN MARSHALL COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE MAURY COUNTY CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST, APPROXIMATELY .1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER.

Recommended for you