SATURDAY, APRIL 8, WILL FIND THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ACROSS THE MID-STATE. THE THP IS PLANNING A CHECKPOINT IN GILES COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 14 MILE MARKER. ANOTHER CHECKPOINT WILL BE SET UP IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD. A CHECKPOINT WILL ALSO BE HELD IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE U.S. 64 UNDERPASS.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
67°
Sunny
73° / 61°
6 PM
64°
7 PM
60°
8 PM
56°
9 PM
51°
10 PM
49°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Addyson "Addy" Shrader
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- Mule Day Parade Route and Road Closures
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Lincoln County hospital sustains storm damage
- Upcoming Programs at David Crockett Park
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.