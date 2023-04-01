State Trooper THP Highway Patrol

SATURDAY, APRIL 8, WILL FIND THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ACROSS THE MID-STATE. THE THP IS PLANNING A CHECKPOINT IN GILES COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 14 MILE MARKER. ANOTHER CHECKPOINT WILL BE SET UP IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD. A CHECKPOINT WILL ALSO BE HELD IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE U.S. 64 UNDERPASS.

