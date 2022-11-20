THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7, 0.1 MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
