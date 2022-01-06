THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS REMINDING EVERYONE AS THE TEMPERATURES DROP AND ROAD CONDITIONS DETERIORATE, IF YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO STAY OFF THE ROADS, PLEASE DUE. IF YOU MUST DRIVE EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION. IF YOU DO NEED HIGHWAY ASSISTANCE, DIAL *847 (*THP).
...Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Possible Sunday into Sunday Night... An approaching storm will bring widespread rain to Middle Tennessee beginning late Saturday and continuing into Sunday night. Much of Middle Tennessee should receive at least 1 to 2 inches of rain with the potential for locally heavier amounts up to 2 and a half inches. This rainfall in addition to the melting snow could cause flooding along rivers, creeks, roads and low lying areas. The most likely location for this to happen is along and north of I-40 and east of I-24. Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts concerning the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding over the next 24-36 hours. For the latest forecast updates and river forecasts, visit our website at weather.gov/nashville.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Partly Cloudy
42° / 20°
12 PM
44°
1 PM
46°
2 PM
47°
3 PM
48°
4 PM
47°
