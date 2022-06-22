NEWS

A TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER HAS RESIGNED IN THE MIDST OF AN INVESTIGATION INVOLVING A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN MAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, SAMUEL OUTLAW, 43, IS ACCUSED OF STRIKING A NISSAN ALTIMA ON MAY 22ND ON BUTLER ROAD IN MAURY COUNTY. OUTLAW WAS OFF DUTY AT THE TIME AND WAS DRIVING A 2021 SIDE BY SIDE. REPORTS INDICATE ALCOHOL MAY HAVE PLAYED A FACTOR. OUTLAW ALONG WITH TWO OTHERS WERE INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT. OUTLAW’S RESIGNATION BECAME EFFECTIVE TUESDAY. THE CASE IS BEING HANDLED BY THE 22ND JUDICAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.  

