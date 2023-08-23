NEWS

THE THREE-DAY ARCHERY ONLY ON PRIVATE LANDS ONLY ANTLERED DEER HUNT IS SET FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. THE ONLY EXCEPTION IS IN UNIT CWD WHERE GUNS AND MUZZLELOADERS ARE ALLOWED AND SELECT PUBLIC LANDS ARE OPEN FOR HUNTING. THE HARVESTED DEER COUNTS TOWARD THE SEASON BAG LIMIT WHICH IS TWO ANTLERED FOR THE DEER UNITS EXCEPT FOR UNIT CWD WHERE THE BAG LIMIT IS THREE. HUNTERS IN UNIT CWD CAN SEE WHICH PUBLIC LANDS ARE OPEN FOR THIS HUNT IN THE 2023-24 TENNESSEE HUNTING AND TRAPPING GUIDE. FLUORESCENT ORANGE IS REQUIRED IN UNIT CWD. TENNESSEE RESIDENTS ARE ALSO ALLOWED TO HUNT WITHOUT A LICENSE ON FREE HUNTING DAY SATURDAY, WHICH COINCIDES WITH THE OPENING DAY OF SQUIRREL SEASON.  

Recommended for you