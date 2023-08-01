State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE INVITES TENNESSEE FAMILIES TO SAVE DURING THE STATE’S THREE-MONTH GROCERY TAX SUSPENSION, STARTING TODAY AND RUNNING THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST. THE THREE-MONTH GROCERY TAX HOLIDAY WILL GIVE TENNESSEANS THE OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE UP TO 6.75 PERCENT IN STATE AND LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX ON FOOD AND FOOD INGREDIENTS.

