ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
- Halloween Night Check Points
- Event to Support FCE Clubs to Create Quilts for Veterans
- Wanda Gail Tosh Willis
- Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
- Campbellsville Heritage Festival
- U.S. Marine Corps Needs Space for Toys for Tots
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Clear
75° / 52°
9 PM
58°
10 PM
56°
11 PM
54°
12 AM
51°
1 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Checkpoints
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
- City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.