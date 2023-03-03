NEWS

TICKETS FOR THE 2023 JAMES D VAUGHAN QUARTET FESTIVAL ARE ON SALE NOW. THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY JULY 26TH AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 29TH. AMONG THE ARTISTS TO ATTEND INCLUDE THE TRIBUTE QUARTET, GOLD CITY, THE GUARDIANS, THE PERRYS, THE KINGMEN QUARTET AND THE KELLEYS. TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT ETIX.COM/TICKET/V/25994 OR CALL MAINSTREET LAWRENCEBURG AT 931-242-3136.

