TICKETS FOR THE 2023 JAMES D VAUGHAN QUARTET FESTIVAL ARE ON SALE NOW. THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY JULY 26TH AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 29TH. AMONG THE ARTISTS TO ATTEND INCLUDE THE TRIBUTE QUARTET, GOLD CITY, THE GUARDIANS, THE PERRYS, THE KINGMEN QUARTET AND THE KELLEYS. TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT ETIX.COM/TICKET/V/25994 OR CALL MAINSTREET LAWRENCEBURG AT 931-242-3136.
Tickets for the 2023 James d Vaughan Quartet Festival On Sale Now
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
52°
Sunny
52° / 44°
11 AM
54°
12 PM
57°
1 PM
59°
2 PM
60°
3 PM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
- Maury County jury convicts man in rape trial
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Spring Hill paving projects affect traffic
- Searchers recover victim in Shelbyville
- Former Trooper Indicted for 2022 Off Duty Wreck
- Bedford County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Vada-Marie Garner
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.