NEWS

THE ANNUAL MIDDLE TENNESSEE FAIR IS SEPTEMBER 21ST THROUGH THE 30TH AND ONLINE SALES OF ADMISSSION TICKETS AND SEASON PASSES IS GOING ON NOW. TICKETS FOR THE KAMERON MARLOWE CONCERT ARE ALSO ON SALE AND REGISTRATION FOR THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS, JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY IS ALSO AVAILABLE AT MTDFAIR.ORG.

