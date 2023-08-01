THE ANNUAL MIDDLE TENNESSEE FAIR IS SEPTEMBER 21ST THROUGH THE 30TH AND ONLINE SALES OF ADMISSSION TICKETS AND SEASON PASSES IS GOING ON NOW. TICKETS FOR THE KAMERON MARLOWE CONCERT ARE ALSO ON SALE AND REGISTRATION FOR THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS, JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY IS ALSO AVAILABLE AT MTDFAIR.ORG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Light Rain
78° / 72°
11 AM
75°
12 PM
76°
1 PM
78°
2 PM
84°
3 PM
81°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Large amounts of meth seized in Lauderdale County
- Mark Fields Trial Begins in Lawrence County
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Seeking Public's Help
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Animal Cruelty
- ALDOT Seeking Public Input on Replacing Bridge in Florence
- Update on Shoal Creek Investigation
- Trial Continues in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.