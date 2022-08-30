NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF FORESTRY IS ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2022-23 VOLUNTEER FIRE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM STARTING THURSDAY UNTIL OCTOBER 14TH.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS SERVING COMMUNITIES WITH POPULATIONS OF 10,000 OR LESS CAN APPLY FOR A VOLUNTEER FIRE ASSISTANCE WILDLAND FIRE SUPPRESSION KIT TO SUPPLEMENT A FIRE DEPARTMENT’S WILDLAND FIREFIGHTING CAPACITY. THESE KITS ARE VALUED AT 3 THOUSDAND DOLLARS PER KIT.  LAST YEAR, 75 RURAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED WILDLAND FIRE SUPPRESION KITS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF $225,000. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.