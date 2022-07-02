THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES IS PROVIDING EXTRA SUPPORT TO THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES WHO RECEIVE MONTHLY CASH ASSISTANCE THROUGH THE STATE’S FAMILIES FIRST PROGRAM. HOUSEHOLDS WITH AN ACTIVE, ONGOING CASE IN THE FAMILIES FIRST PROGRAM AS OF MAY 31, 2022, WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME PAYMENT OF $450 ON THEIR ELECTRONIC BENEFIT TRANSFER (EBT) CARDS. THIS ONE-TIME PAYMENT WAS AVAILABLE FRIDAY. THE PAYMENT WILL PROVIDE EXTRA SUPPORT TO FAMILIES FIRST PARTICIPANTS AS THEY BEGIN TO PREPARE FOR THE UPCOMING 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR.
TN Department of Human Services Offers Additional Support Payment for all Families First Participants
