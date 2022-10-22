NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL HOLD A FREE WEBINAR ON TUESDAY AT 9 TO DISCUSS TENNESSEE STATE SINGLE ARTICLE SALES TAX. PARTICIPANTS WILL LEARN ABOUT TENNESSEE'S SINGLE ARTICLE TAX: WHAT IT IS, REPORTING STATE AND LOCAL SINGLE ARTICLE TAXES, AND HOW IT APPLIES TO SITUATIONS SUCH AS LEASE/RENTAL OF TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY, SOFTWARE, BOATS, TRAILERS, VEHICLES, AND MORE. THE OCTOBER 25 WEBINAR IS PART OF A WEBINAR SERIES THE DEPARTMENT OFFERS EACH MONTH. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

Recommended for you