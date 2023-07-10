THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL HOST A WEBINAR ON WEDNESDAY AT 8:30 AM SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR NEW BUSINESSES. THE WEBINAR IS FREE AND WILL COVER TOPICS LIKE TAX REGISTRATION, SALES AND USE TAX, BUSINESS TAX, FRANCHISE AND EXCISE TAXES, AND HOW TO GET ASSISTANCE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AS WELL AS OTHER STATE AGENCIES. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT, VISIT WWW.TN.GOV/REVENUE.
TN Department of Revenue to Host a Webinar for New Businesses
