State of Tennessee

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES (TDHS) WILL PROVIDE EXTRA SUPPORT TO MORE THAN 13,000 FAMILIES WHO RECEIVE MONTHLY CASH ASSISTANCE THROUGH THE STATE’S FAMILIES FIRST PROGRAM. THE PAYMENT WILL PROVIDE EXTRA SUPPORT TO FAMILIES FIRST PARTICIPANTS AS THEY BEGIN TO PREPARE FOR THE UPCOMING 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR. HOUSEHOLDS WITH AN ACTIVE CASE IN THE FAMILIES FIRST PROGRAM AS OF JULY 1, 2023, WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME PAYMENT ON THEIR ELECTRONIC BENEFIT TRANSFER (EBT) CARDS. THIS ONE-TIME PAYMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE AROUND JULY 15, 2023.

