State of Tennessee

ON MONDAY, TENNESSEE FIRST LADY MARIA LEE IS PARTNERING WITH ONE GENERATION AWAY TO DISTRIBUTE MEALS TO FOSTER FAMILIES IN NORTHEAST TENNESSEE IN APPRECIATION FOR THE CARE THEY PROVIDE TO CHILDREN IN THE STATE. ADDITIONALLY, DURING THE MONTH OF MAY, MORE THAN 100 CHURCHES HAVE PARTNERED WITH TENNESSEE FOSTERS HOPE BY INVITING THEIR CONGREGATIONS TO SERVE AS FOSTER FAMILIES, OFFER SUPPORT TO FOSTER FAMILIES AND PROVIDE TRAINING ABOUT TRAUMA-BASED CARE. MAY IS NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH AND CURRENTLY, THERE ARE 8,509 CHILDREN IN FOSTER CARE IN TENNESSEE. FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO BECOME A FOSTER PARENT OR HOW TO SUPPORT FOSTER FAMILIES, VISIT TNFOSTERSHOPE.TN.GOV.

Recommended for you