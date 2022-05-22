State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE IS CALLING ON ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE STATE TO DONATE SUMMER CAMP SPOTS FOR TENNESSEE KIDS IN FOSTER CARE DURING NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH. ORGANIZATIONS WILLING TO DONATE A SUMMER CAMP EXPERIENCE TO KIDS IN FOSTER CARE AND TENNESSEE FOSTER FAMILIES WHO ARE INTERESTED IN DONATED SPACES CAN FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION AT TN. GOV. INDIVIDUALS CAN ALSO PROVIDE DIRECT SUPPORT TO FOSTER FAMILIES BY DONATING SUMMER CAMP SUPPLIES TO MEET NEEDS IN THEIR LOCAL COMMUNITIES.